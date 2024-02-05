OPINION

Same thing, different guise

During the economic crisis, the state asset hyperfund seemed like the perfect solution for ridding Greek taxpayers of the burden of a public sector that had been proven time and again to be a terrible business manager. Developments since have not vindicated that optimism.

Efforts to restructure certain state-controlled companies have fallen short of dealing with several pockets of underperformance, such as Hellenic Post, which has already absorbed 280 million euros in funds for “restructuring” yet continues to operate at a standard that belongs in the previous century.

Taxpayers have paid too much to end up with the same thing in a different guise.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Private university reform just the tip of the iceberg
OPINION

Private university reform just the tip of the iceberg

Assessing the Metapolitefsi
OPINION

Assessing the Metapolitefsi

Turnstiles consigned to the museum of the Metapolitefsi
OPINION

Turnstiles consigned to the museum of the Metapolitefsi

The EU’s cautious steps forward
OPINION

The EU’s cautious steps forward

Tightening rules and NGOs
OPINION

Tightening rules and NGOs

Agony over the gentrification of Athens
OPINION

Agony over the gentrification of Athens