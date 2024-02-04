Agony over the gentrification of Athens

A tourist walks past an anti-Airbnb poster in the Koukaki area of Athens, Greece, in July 2019. Some five years on, the proliferation of short-term rentals continues to threaten the character of central Athens neighborhoods.

Every time I go to a nice new wine bar in some Athenian neighborhood on the outskirts of the city center, I am overwhelmed by contradictory feelings.

On the one hand, I think about how admirable it is to create serious businesses with good music, interesting food, lively people from all over the world, and moderate prices, and, on the other, I panic at the prospect of the gentrification of yet another corner of Athens that until recently had remained untouched.

I think of the skyrocketing rents, the proliferation of short-term rentals, the boutique hotels that will also open there, the sound of suitcase wheels trundling along the sidewalks that seems set to become the national anthem for yet another summer.

The distinctive combination locks at building entrances will proliferate, the cleaning crews will slip in to get the rentals ready for the next batch of tourists, the table seating will expand, and the noise pollution from the bars will keep residents awake as they begin to leave in search of the next viable neighborhood.

First it was Koukaki, then Kolonaki and Exarchia, then Pangrati, and now it’s Neos Kosmos and Kypseli.

I don’t think there is anyone in this city who doesn’t want to see it beautified. Cleanliness, well-kept shops, and the pulse of visitors are essential ingredients for the historic center to live and thrive. At the same time, however, the social costs must be calculated, and the necessary initiatives taken to ensure that Athens does not become a giant trampoline for tourists in the absence of its inhabitants.

Ensuring affordable and decent housing, especially for young people, freeing up sidewalks, creating public space, and providing free entertainment for citizens (not everything fun has to come at a price) are some of the measures that could be taken to prevent gentrification from becoming a dystopia.

The good thing is that we have similar examples in many European megacities, so the experience and know-how exists, along with the appropriate tools to prevent such a development.

All that remains is political will, cooperation with municipal authorities, and an honest dialogue with citizens about their difficult daily lives.