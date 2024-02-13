It is unacceptable that cases which have tarnished the reputation of the country’s economy, such as that of Greek jeweler Folli Follie, but also others of important political significance, are approaching the statute of limitations, because the judicial system is unable to deliver justice in time.

There are tools available today that could immediately improve the pace of justice, and there are even legislative proposals in this direction which are ready.

However, no great change can be achieved without the will of those involved at all levels of justice.