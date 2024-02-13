OPINION

The pace of justice

It is unacceptable that cases which have tarnished the reputation of the country’s economy, such as that of Greek jeweler Folli Follie, but also others of important political significance, are approaching the statute of limitations, because the judicial system is unable to deliver justice in time.

There are tools available today that could immediately improve the pace of justice, and there are even legislative proposals in this direction which are ready. 

However, no great change can be achieved without the will of those involved at all levels of justice.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
At the dawn of uncertainty
OPINION

At the dawn of uncertainty

The trap of illusions
OPINION

The trap of illusions

The EU swats a gadfly
OPINION

The EU swats a gadfly

Bringing Greece’s role in its region to Washington
OPINION

Bringing Greece’s role in its region to Washington

OPINION

The housing scourge

OPINION

Property market distortions