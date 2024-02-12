Bringing Greece’s role in its region to Washington

As Greece steadily becomes a crucial part of the geopolitical puzzle in the East Med and the Balkans, with tangible contributions to the political, military and energy developments in the region, a presentation and analysis of its role to the decision makers in Washington can only prove useful to all.

It is in that spirit that Kathimerini English Edition, along with Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council, are organizing the Southeast Europe & East Med Forum in Washington, on February 12-13.

The conference, which is taking place for a fifth consecutive year, will be attended by government officials, business leaders and academics from the US and Greece as well as other countries in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.

There will be discussions by a number of think tanks, among them the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the American Enterprise Institute, the Center for European Policy Analysis and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, one of the meetings will focus on the present impasse and the prospects for another UN effort for a solution.

The exchanges during the two-day conference will be wide ranging, covering geopolitical developments in the context of US-Greek strategic cooperation, challenges to the stability of the Balkan region and efforts to strengthen it, the regional energy and interconnectivity infrastructure, and also the global impact of Greek shipping.

It’s an opportunity for exchange of ideas, exploration of areas for further cooperation and assessment of priorities in the region.

Along with the conference, Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes will be honored with the annual Leader award, given each year to an outstanding member of the diaspora.

Last but not least, a first-of-its-kind public survey on different aspects of the US-Greece relationship and the role of the diaspora, carried out by Kathimerini, will also be presented and discussed.