Disagreements without division

It is natural for disagreements to be expressed on an issue such as the change in family law.

It appears that we are reaching the day of voting on the bill legalizing same-sex marriage with those disagreements having been expressed intensely, but in an institutional way, disappointing those who had invested politically in society’s division.

Issues of individual rights should not become opportunistic “flags” for campaigns of intolerance. And it is hopeful that any attempts to exploit emotions fell on deaf ears.