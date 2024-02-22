June’s ‘dress rehearsal’

The lively interest shown in the new mail-in vote platform since it was launched just a couple of days ago is ample proof of the need for a simple way for overseas Greeks to register to vote.

The upcoming elections for the European Parliament will be a “dress rehearsal” that will determine whether the measure will be extended to include the right to vote in national elections.

The political system has taken the first step. After the test in June, it will be called on to take the last, consensually, as the Constitution dictates.