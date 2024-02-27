Filters in the state

The effort to establish objective evaluation criteria and exams for the appointment of senior executives in state-run organizations is important.

Without these filters, after an accident or a scandal we are and will remain in the unpleasant position of wondering how people who are clearly unfit ended up in positions of responsibility, in positions that may affect lives.

The process, now being tested for the first time on hospital administrators, is a critical test. It must be conducted professionally and receive political support.