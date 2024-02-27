OPINION

Filters in the state

The effort to establish objective evaluation criteria and exams for the appointment of senior executives in state-run organizations is important.

Without these filters, after an accident or a scandal we are and will remain in the unpleasant position of wondering how people who are clearly unfit ended up in positions of responsibility, in positions that may affect lives. 

The process, now being tested for the first time on hospital administrators, is a critical test. It must be conducted professionally and receive political support.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Justice, Tempe, honor
OPINION

Justice, Tempe, honor

SYRIZA: The challenge of unity and reinvention
OPINION

SYRIZA: The challenge of unity and reinvention

There’s good reason to worry about Egypt
OPINION

There’s good reason to worry about Egypt

OPINION

Closing the wound

Educating Stefanos Kasselakis
OPINION

Educating Stefanos Kasselakis

OPINION

Being reasonable