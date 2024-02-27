Justice, Tempe, honor

The Supreme Court’s intervention in the Tempe train collision investigation shows that the judiciary, at least, understands that the institutions are under the public’s microscope in this case, and that it is of the greatest importance to restore citizens’ faith in them. With the parliamentary inquiry into the possible culpability of politicians having wrapped up, and with the way that it functioned, the prosecutors and investigating judges are shouldering an even larger responsibility in dispensing justice. Healing the national trauma of the Tempe crash, though, will not be achieved through statements, instructions and good intentions; it needs to be seen that the investigations reached the depth necessary for there to be not the slightest hint of a cover-up, indifference or incompetence on the part of the authorities.

The parliamentary committee’s handling of the case looked like a formality, focusing mostly on causing the least possible harm to the government and political persons. This has provoked strong reactions in Greece and abroad. In her instruction to the prosecutor in Larissa, Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini noted that “there is no question that the prosecuting and investigating authorities have made superhuman efforts for a year now in investigating the said crime in depth and as quickly as possible.” However, she added, “Protests and accusations by the relatives of victims that questions remain unanswered, that evidence is ignored or not evaluated correctly, that investigative acts were not carried out, that there was even a cover-up of responsibility on the part of the judiciary, continue to spread within the country and abroad, supported by a section of the press.” She called for a response to all claims and accusations.

On February 8, the Supreme Court’s president, Ioanna Klapa, and its prosecutor denied reports of shortcomings and omissions in the investigation, noting that this had been completed, that 31 people were facing charges “so far,” and that the trial would begin soon. The new intervention comes just two days before Wednesday’s first anniversary of the crash. On the same day, the Greek branch of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has summoned 23 people (all non-political figures, 18 of whom are members of the public administration) who have been charged in connection with the non-implementation of the notorious “Contract 717” for the railway network’s automatic operation and signaling. On February 15, the Supreme Court Plenary (by 49 votes to 13) decided that the recent motion by the European Parliament finding fault with the rule-of-law and press freedom in Greece constituted an impermissible and direct intervention in the functioning of the Greek judicial authorities. (The motion included a reference to Tempe.)

It is clear that the judiciary understands that this case will determine not only whether citizens feel secure, but also the honor of the polity.