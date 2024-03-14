OPINION

Breath for the economy

Banks are the economy’s lungs and they are now healthy enough to pump oxygen on their own, without help from the state. The days of bankruptcy, however, should not be forgotten, because Greece’s lenders would not have survived without the significant life support they received.

Banks need to exploit the favorable circumstances to build up their defenses against any more bad days to come. And they also need to start providing oxygen for the entire economy; not just for the banking system.

