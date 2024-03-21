Sending the best and brightest to the European Parliament

On numerous occasions Greece’s main political parties have expressed their intention to send their “best and brightest” as their representatives to the European Parliament.

Still, as the process of choosing the respected candidates moves ahead, it seems that we might again end up with a number of people whose main “advantage” is that they are well known to the public but lack the necessary competence to adequately promote Greece’s interests in Brussels.

Athletes, artists and other familiar faces to the public might be a healthy part of society, but they do not necessarily make the best possible legislators.

To be fair, among the candidates announced so far or under consideration, there are professionals from different backgrounds, all widely respected for their accomplishments, who would serve the country well.

Given the decision not to return to the election law that would allow the leaders to choose the order in which the candidates would be placed on the ballot – in essence deciding which ones would be elected and thus end up in Brussels – we are again faced with the possibility that many of the 21 delegates Greece will have as members of the European Parliament will not be up to the task. We still have four months to go, and it is possible that the final list of candidates and the way the parties will promote them will allow for a better mix.

This criticism is not aimed at a specific party or parties, but rather is valid across the political spectrum, and certainly for the three largest parties that have governing experience and hope to send a number of representatives to Brussels. All parties should, and to a certain extent do, try to lure figures who are experienced, command respect, speak foreign languages, and will be able to deal with specific issues that impact Greece.

Greece is a small to medium-sized country and has a lot to gain, in economic and geopolitical terms, from a strong Europe. One way to have its voice heard and maximize its benefits is to have able representatives in the European Parliament, by its nature the most democratic institution of the EU. The argument is very simple and goes beyond the ideological differences that are an integral part of the democratic process: The higher the quality of all its representatives in the European Parliament, the better off Greece will be as a country.

Instead of flashy personas that lack the necessary abilities, the parties should choose personalities who, even if they look boring, do have the knowledge and the gravitas to influence developments and deliver results.