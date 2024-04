How many femicides and how many “national action plans” on violence against women still need to happen before the police can implement a protocol in cases of complaints like the one in Agioi Anargyroi late Monday night?

How difficult is it for the authorities and different services to adopt a unified way of acting, in order not to repeat the same – fatal – mistakes? There is no use now for another “series of measures.”

They just need to implement the existing ones.