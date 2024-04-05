What was Israel aiming for?

Israel’s attack on a humanitarian organization in Gaza and on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1 will have serious consequences in our already shaken region. The United States had demanded that Israel contribute toward the provision of aid for the population of Gaza through a “humanitarian corridor” from Cyprus. The attack, which killed seven members of the World Central Kitchen NGO, caused the immediate suspension of the program. A few hours later, Israel killed three senior Iranian military officials who coordinated Iran’s operations in Syria and Lebanon. And so, on the same day, Israel managed to infuriate both its chief ally and its greatest enemy. What could it have been aiming for?

It is difficult to believe that the attack on the WCK vehicles was a mistake. In the “best” case, it reveals criminal negligence as to the rules of war. Also, the Israelis knew that the humanitarian aid initiative was a major component of President Joe Biden’s effort to manage the anger that the war is provoking in the United States, including in his own party. Indeed, the president had chosen his State of the Union address on March 7 to announce the construction of a temporary pier off Gaza to help facilitate the aid. “Israel must do its part,” he said. “Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers are not caught in the crossfire.” Israel had accepted the plan (initially proposed by Cyprus), as it could examine the ships’ cargo before they sailed for Gaza. Also, it is believed that the United States made further support of Israel’s operation in Gaza conditional on its participation in this initiative.

Since Hamas’ terrorist attack on October 7, there have been fears of an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that could lead to direct involvement by Iran and the United States. Risking a regional conflict, Israel might have been trying to force the United States to reaffirm its support against Iran, despite American anger at developments in Gaza. In their phone conversation on Thursday, Biden had the opportunity to either put limits on Benjamin Netanyahu, or to admit that he cannot.