Brain gain and institutionalism

In theory, everyone is keen on the idea of a brain gain. Yet, when faced with a distinguished Greek returning from abroad with innovative ideas for change, attitudes shift. 

Institutionalism and suspicion rear their heads against anything deemed “foreign.” 

Consequently, repatriates are disheartened one by one, eventually departing, as exemplified by the recent resignation of the scientific director of the Biomedical Research Foundation (BRFAA) of the Academy of Athens. We cannot welcome Greeks from “outside” without embracing the “outside” spirit.

