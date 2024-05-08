OPINION

Mitigating the housing crisis

A subsidy program aimed at renovating neglected properties in order to make them habitable again appears to be having an effect.

It is imperative that this and other focused initiatives are implemented without delay to boost the inventory of homes. This will help restore affordability in the housing market, especially for young people whose incomes cannot keep pace with soaring property prices. 

Addressing this issue is crucial, as it represents a significant social challenge that market forces cannot regulate on their own. 

