Seeing Athens through tourists’ eyes

The most interesting aspect of the soaring number of foreign tourists in Athens, in any case a welcome phenomenon, lies in its potential to better our self-understanding. The influx of foreign visitors into the city has been generating images that are unprecedented, or at least unimaginable just five or eight years ago. It’s heartening to see people from all corners of the globe relishing a few days of leisure in the Greek capital.

When attempting to view Athens through the eyes of a tourist, we see both the admirable and the challenging. We would be well-served to take a closer look at the criticism directed at the city, such as its often-noted poor walkability. While this may not come as a surprise to residents, the fact that people pay to visit and enjoy themselves in a city which is so hostile to pedestrians is deeply uncomfortable.

Yet, the most severe criticism is reserved for the prevalence of graffiti and the abundance of dilapidated buildings. We can’t help but wonder why more decisive action isn’t taken to address this issue, which places Athens at the bottom of the list among civilized cities. Sure, sporadic clean-up efforts are undertaken and have somewhat mitigated the phenomenon, but what is lacking is a comprehensive vision for the city. The pervasive culture of neglect and cynicism has ingrained itself and without a shift in the hierarchy of values, Athens is bound to remain in its current lamentable state.

There are visitors who are astounded by the squalor of Athens’ structures. Even the stalls along Ermou Street, selling the traditional koulouri (crunchy bread rings covered in sesame), are coated with grime. How does this reflect on us? Consequently, it’s unsurprising that the images shared on social media predominantly fall into three categories: the Acropolis, Plaka and food. Few are drawn to the Athens experienced by its residents. While there are individuals with a specialized interest, they constitute a minority.

Regrettably, Athens’ urban culture ranks unfavorably on the European scale. The surge in tourism inevitably prompts us to adopt the perspectives of others. While most visitors enjoy their time in Athens, the extent to which they appreciate the quality of life in our country remains uncertain. Recently, on Good Friday, as I strolled along Panepistimiou and Korai streets, the filthy state of the sidewalks was striking.

Athens is undoubtedly captivating and cherished by many. However, our objective must be continual enhancement. Looking after the facade is simply not enough.