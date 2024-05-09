Poisonous politics

The country has recently endured an extended period of intense polarization and toxicity – particularly during the decade of the financial crisis. This environment has exacted a heavy toll. That’s why it’s imperative for everyone to exercise greater wisdom today.

Political confrontations may be intense, and opposition may be unyielding. However, passing judgment from the sidelines and labeling political adversaries as “child murderers” does not constitute acceptable political opposition; it isn’t even a genuine political action.

The vast majority of society needs to hear proposals on how their lives can be improved. They will not swallow the poison again.