The pre-election period that just drew to a close did not make the Greeks any wiser. It rather oscillated between fatuousness and toxicity. Attention-seeking in the old and new media and, in the end, personal attacks focused on the assets of party leaders dominated public discourse.

For many citizens the sight may have been disheartening or even repulsive. However, these elections are anything but insignificant. Voters need to overcome any hesitation and look for the best people to represent the country at the center of European decision-making.

Sure, there aren’t many great options, but they exist. There are also the political forces that have always been aligned with the European idea. It’s time to vote, not to abstain{