Gaza, the day after the war

In an interview with Kathimerini, the former Mossad director Major General (ret.) Danny Yatom states his concern that the war between Israel and Hamas will be spread to Europe through terrorism. General Yatom, who currently serves as chairman of the Dantov Global Consulting Group (managing national security and counterterrorism issues), stresses that after the end of the war, Gaza will most likely be under the command and supervision of a multinational Arab coalition before the Palestinian Authority is in a position to resume custodianship of the region. Yatom spoke to Kathimerini before the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

General Yatom, how is the current war situation in Israel unfolding?

The situation is currently developing with fighting on two fronts. The one front is Gaza and the other one is the front of southern Lebanon fighting against Hezbollah. However, that against Hezbollah is not yet a full-fledged war, but it is a very intensive exchange of fire. They are firing anti-tank missiles against us and we retaliate with airstrikes and mainly artillery. But the situation has deteriorated, and I hope that Hassan Nasrallah (secretary-general of Hezbollah) will not make miscalculations by thinking that because we are occupied with the southern front, we will not be able to retaliate. We will have to retaliate against Hezbollah and we have the capability to fight on two fronts. In addition, our friends, the Americans, moved heavy forces toward the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, which act as a deterrent.

Now, our forces in Gaza continue according to the plan. The land forces are now next to one of the symbols of Gaza, which is the Al Shifa Hospital, where we think there are many terrorists hidden underneath the hospital. And we will have to engage them and eliminate them as well.

There is deep concern that the war in Gaza will reignite the fear of terrorism in Europe and worldwide. Do you think that terrorist phenomena will escalate?

People need to know that the war today is not only between Israel and Hamas, it is between Israel and the Axis of Evil. Hamas is part of this axis of evil, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the Houthis, and the Shiite militias in Syria. So, that means that we do not only fight Hamas, it means that we fight against this axis and against organizations that act as proxies of Iran. And the main goal of Iran is to destroy Israel. Of course, we will not allow it to happen. On the other side, the United States of America should build a counter-axis of the liberal countries, including both Western and Arabic countries like Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, France, and others. And if the worst comes to the worst, the existing situation will turn into a regional war or even a world war.

So, are you afraid that this war may be brought to Europe?

I am sure that the war will move to Europe, and if not the war, the terrorists. Because, as we can see, Hamas is a jihadist terrorist organization and, in its covenant, it seems to have as its main mission to slaughter Jews and destroy the State of Israel, but, at the same time, to slaughter infidels, including Christians, but also many others, even Muslims, who are treated as infidels.

If you had to make an assessment, what would be the next day for Gaza, a new Palestinian administration or a further radicalization of the Palestinians?

No, it cannot be a further radicalization of the Muslims. And I do not know how long the war will continue, but once we succeed in the war and fulfill the two missions – one is to bring back the hostages safely, and the second one is to destroy the military and the governmental capabilities of Hamas – we will never again allow a terrorist entity to exist next to our borders. What happened with Hamas will not be repeated.

As for the day after, in my opinion, it should find Gaza with a multinational Arab coalition that will take care of and restore Gaza after the destruction of Hamas. Civil infrastructure should be built so that the central government is able to help its people. During the period of this multinational governance, Israel will be able to enter Gaza to eliminate terrorists, but not to stay permanently. This multinational entity will remain for a few months, less than a year, and will hand over control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, which will control both Gaza and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), with the geographical link between the two parts, as agreed in Oslo.

Who will lead the “Arab coalition” and how will the transition to the Palestinian Authority take place?

It can be Egypt because Gaza was part of Egypt. Not to forget that there are connections between the Egyptians and the Gazans, and the only open gate from Gaza is to Egypt. Therefore, it makes sense that it will be Egypt, but with the assistance of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and of other Muslim states like the Gulf states.

As I mentioned before, the coalition should last less than one year. And then, once we see that the situation has stabilized, the coalition should hand over power in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority. For our part, we should help the Palestinian Authority to develop and to be able to manage the situation. As far as its citizens are concerned, they will no longer have heavy weapons, as there will be a strong police force. I hope that together with the Palestinian Authority and with the other allies, we will be able to fight more successfully against terrorism, which will take a long time to take hold.