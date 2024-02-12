US will be ‘closely monitoring’ Turkey

The Biden administration has assured the US Congress that it will closely monitor Turkey’s behavior towards Greece, particularly focusing on potential overflights of Turkish F-16s over Greek islands and violations of Greek airspace, Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says in an interview with Kathimerini, emphasizing that there will be consequences if Ankara does not comply. He explains that Congress has “tools” at its disposal that it can utilize.

Meanwhile, the Maryland senator, a champion of Greek positions, stresses that the supply of F-35 fighter jets to Greece will proceed smoothly. Speaking of the possibility of Turkey returning to the F-35 program and acquiring the fifth-generation aircraft, he says that such a prospect is not in the cards as long as Ankara refuses to change its stance on the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Van Hollen, who will be participating in the two-day summit hosted by Kathimerini in collaboration with Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, also comments on developments in Gaza, saying that “you can have a just war, but it needs to be waged in a just manner.” Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he underscores the necessity for the West to sustain its support, emphasizing that “ultimately, the Ukrainian people will determine their future.”

Commenting on the upcoming elections in the US, Van Hollen naturally advocates for the re-election of Democratic President Joe Biden, praising the accomplishments of his administration and refraining from addressing the concerns raised by many voters about his age. He also discusses the “division” and “chaos” during the Trump era, emphasizing that this is something America should not have to go through again.

The Biden administration is pushing ahead with the sale of new F-16s and the upgrade of existing ones to Turkey. Are you confident President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not resume military flights over Greek islands or return to threatening rhetoric?

Recently, I had a meeting with officials from the Biden administration to discuss the question of whether Erdogan would violate Greek airspace. They expressed a significant level of confidence that Erdogan would not engage in such violations. However, while nothing can be guaranteed with absolute certainty, it’s important to emphasize that both the administration and myself, along with others in Congress, will be closely monitoring the situation. If any violations of Greek airspace occur, there will be consequences. I can only convey the assurances we’ve been given and stress the clear message that violations will not be tolerated.

How convincing were the administration assurances. How strong will the monitoring be? Will they monitor Turkish behavior step by step? And by “consequences,” do we mean tangible actions?

I can’t speak to the exact nature, but I believe that [the administration] has been actively involved in efforts to reduce tensions and get Erdogan to cease the high level of violations that were occurring previously. However, you may recall that a decision was made at one point to proceed with sending F-35s to Turkey, but many of us in Congress intervened due to the S-400 issue. So, Congress does have tools at its disposal. If these F-16s are not used in a manner consistent with their intended purpose, which certainly isn’t to violate the airspace of another NATO ally, appropriate action can be taken.

For its part, should Greece get F-35s? Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland recently spoke in Ankara about Turkey potentially returning to the F-35 production program. Is that something being considered in Washington?

Regarding the Greek F-35s, the Biden administration has noticed that, and I expect it to proceed smoothly. So, that’s a clear yes. As for the other issue, I heard about the remarks of Undersecretary Nuland, but I don’t have any information on them. However, I can affirm that Congress’ position remains unchanged regarding the F-35s, given the unresolved S-400 situation.

Is Turkey perceived in Congress and by the administration as a reliable enough ally to be included in the production of F-35s?

I can’t speak for all my colleagues, but I can only address what Congress previously did, which was to pass a statute preventing the progression of the F-35s due to the S-400s. As far as I know, that issue remains unresolved. Regarding Victoria Nuland’s remarks, I’m not aware of them, so you’d need to inquire directly with her about their meaning. Regarding the F-16s, I understand that your primary concern is the violations of Greek airspace, which has also been a priority for me. However, I also sought assurances from the Biden administration on two other issues: Turkey’s attack on our Syrian Kurdish allies, who have been the tip of the spear in our fight against ISIS, and Erdogan’s support for Azerbaijan in its aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. I just wanted to mention that these are two additional issues that I raised with the Biden administration.

Despite being early in the primary season the most likely scenario seems to be a Biden-Trump rematch. If that is the case, can the Republican former president win?

Regarding the election, firstly, I would say President Biden has a strong record to run on. If you look at the American economy currently, it’s surpassing all expectations, both in terms of economic growth and low unemployment. The president has been fighting against companies engaged in price gouging and prioritizing profits at the expense of consumers. On the other hand, I don’t think Americans are inclined to return to the chaos of the Trump era, where every day seemed to bring more division to the country. While it’s true that Trump won before, I think the country’s experience over the past four years has made it clear that they don’t want to go back to that.

A lot of Democratic operatives privately, and many Democrat voters publicly, voice their concern about President Biden’s age and feel it would be better for the party to pick a younger nominee. Do they have a valid point?

It’s really not being discussed. Joe Biden has consistently won every primary so far, even in instances where he wasn’t on the ballot, such as in New Hampshire. The president has a substantial record to campaign on, supported by his extensive experience in public service over the years. I believe voters will value that experience in the coming four years.

How do you assess the two significant conflicts currently unfolding? Firstly, in Gaza, with the death toll rising, how should the world approach the continued war there?

Regarding the situation in Gaza, I want to begin with the events of October 7, where Israel faced a brutal attack by Hamas. I have consistently said that the people of Israel are fully within their rights. In fact, I think the government has a duty to defend itself against Hamas and make sure that there are no more October 7ths, and that all hostages are returned. I’ve also been very clear that you can have a just war, but it needs to be waged in a just manner. In Gaza, we have a humanitarian disaster on our hands, with unacceptably high civilian casualties. The death toll has surpassed 26,000, two thirds being women and children. At the same time, the region faces a humanitarian catastrophe, and, according to international nongovernmental organizations that have operated worldwide for decades, it is of unprecedented scale.

The war in Ukraine seems to be at a stalemate. Some say it is time for a new diplomatic effort that would take into account the realities on the ground.

Ultimately, the Ukrainian people will determine their future, but it’s crucial that we provide them with the necessary military assistance to defend against Putin’s aggression and defend their freedom and democracy. I also want to thank Greece for its important role in supporting the people of Ukraine against Putin’s aggression.

Finally, please give us your thoughts on John Sarbanes, his contribution to the state and the country, and his decision to leave politics.

John Sarbanes has been a very good friend and an outstanding public servant. He has wonderful qualities that have helped him be effective in the Congress. He is thoughtful, he is hardworking. He’s respected by his colleagues and in the tradition of his very ancient forebears in ancient Greece, he’s been fighting very hard to protect our democracy. In addition to his good work at the national level, he has fought for important Maryland priorities, such as preserving the health of the magnificent Chesapeake Bay.