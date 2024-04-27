SYRIZA calls for investigation into Tempe crash site cover-up allegations

Leftist opposition SYRIZA will request the establishment of a preliminary investigative committee to examine the decision made by authorities to fill the site of last year’s railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, with gravel and concrete.

“It goes without saying that we’ll demand an investigation into the cover-up at the crash site,” Stefanos Kasselakis said during a campaign stop on the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean.

“This is a significant national concern, underscoring the erosion of the rule of law in Greece. It’s imperative to uncover who sanctioned the cover-up and shed light on the hidden aspects of this case,” he said.

The railway disaster claimed the lives of 57 individuals, predominantly young university students returning from a long weekend break.

Opposition parties and a group representing the families of the victims have accused authorities of prematurely covering up the site, thereby impeding proper investigation procedures. Both the government and regional authorities have refuted these allegations.