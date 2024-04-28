POLITICS

157,000 Greeks register for postal voting in EU elections ahead of Monday deadline

157,000 Greeks register for postal voting in EU elections ahead of Monday deadline
[Prime Minister Press Office]

More than 157,000 Greek citizens have registered to vote by mail in the June 9 European elections, according to official figures released Saturday. Of these, about 116,000 are residents of Greece, while nearly 41,100 live in 115 other countries.

The number of registered expatriate voters far exceeds those in the 2023 parliamentary elections, where nearly 23,000 registered for in-person voting. Turnout was approximately 18,000 in May and 15,600 in June.

Those yet to register must act promptly as the deadline is Monday at 11:59 p.m. Athens time. Expatriates should note the time difference with their home country to avoid missing the registration deadline.

EU Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds
DIASPORA

Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot
NEWS

Supreme Court excludes far-right party from EU election ballot

Over 114,200 register for EU election postal voting with one week to go
NEWS

Over 114,200 register for EU election postal voting with one week to go

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections
NEWS

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections

PM seeks comfortable ND win in European elections
NEWS

PM seeks comfortable ND win in European elections

SYRIZA drops candidate over controversial comments on women
NEWS

SYRIZA drops candidate over controversial comments on women