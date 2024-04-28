157,000 Greeks register for postal voting in EU elections ahead of Monday deadline

More than 157,000 Greek citizens have registered to vote by mail in the June 9 European elections, according to official figures released Saturday. Of these, about 116,000 are residents of Greece, while nearly 41,100 live in 115 other countries.

The number of registered expatriate voters far exceeds those in the 2023 parliamentary elections, where nearly 23,000 registered for in-person voting. Turnout was approximately 18,000 in May and 15,600 in June.

Those yet to register must act promptly as the deadline is Monday at 11:59 p.m. Athens time. Expatriates should note the time difference with their home country to avoid missing the registration deadline.