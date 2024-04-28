Key legislation and development plans presented at Greek cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will preside over a Monday morning ministerial council meeting at the Maximos Mansion, where significant legislative proposals will be introduced.

Interior Minister Niki Kerameos and Deputy Minister Vivi Charalampogianni will unveil a bill focusing on incentives and rewards for public servants.

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Minister Nikos Papathanasis will present a draft law outlining the new Public Investment Development Program.

Justice Minister George Floridis will propose a bill concerning the jurisdiction of the Council of State.

Additionally, proposals from the Education and Tourism ministries will be introduced, alongside a donation agreement presented by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni for studies on upgrading and expanding the National Archaeological Museum building.