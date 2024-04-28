POLITICS

Key legislation and development plans presented at Greek cabinet meeting

Key legislation and development plans presented at Greek cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will preside over a Monday morning ministerial council meeting at the Maximos Mansion, where significant legislative proposals will be introduced.

Interior Minister Niki Kerameos and Deputy Minister Vivi Charalampogianni will unveil a bill focusing on incentives and rewards for public servants.

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Minister Nikos Papathanasis will present a draft law outlining the new Public Investment Development Program.

Justice Minister George Floridis will propose a bill concerning the jurisdiction of the Council of State.

Additionally, proposals from the Education and Tourism ministries will be introduced, alongside a donation agreement presented by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni for studies on upgrading and expanding the National Archaeological Museum building.

Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece
DIASPORA

Amendment extends postal voting rights to EU nationals in Greece

SYRIZA calls for investigation into Tempe crash site cover-up allegations
POLITICS

SYRIZA calls for investigation into Tempe crash site cover-up allegations

Rift with Church largely bridged
POLITICS

Rift with Church largely bridged

KKE leader in New York backs Columbia student protesters
POLITICS

KKE leader in New York backs Columbia student protesters

Spartan MPs to go on trial for electoral fraud on June 19
POLITICS

Spartan MPs to go on trial for electoral fraud on June 19

Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds
DIASPORA

Voter email leak took place in May-June 2023, Interior Ministry audit finds