Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections

The ruling Conservatives has announced Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek mayor-elect in Albania recently sentenced to two years in prison for vote-buying, as a candidate for the upcoming European elections.

Beleri’s brother, Leonardos Beleri, is representing him at the ongoing ballot announcement in downtown Athens, as Beleri is currently in Albanian police custody.

Other candidates include New Democracy’s current MEPs, Greek journalists Giorgos Aftias and Eleonora Meleti, and former weightlifter Pyrros Dimas.