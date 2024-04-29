US Secretary of State meets Turkish FM in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan and Blinken met on the margins of the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza, the ministry posted on social media platform X.

Earlier today, Fidan also held talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The group was formed last November at a summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. It includes foreign ministers and representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the OIC secretary general.

Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in Riyadh. 🇹🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FR38BglD8S — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) April 29, 2024