FOREIGN POLICY

Frigate bound for Red Sea will have better anti-drone system

The Psara frigate, which will replace Greece’s Hydra frigate in the Red Sea around the end of May, will be equipped with a new, even more powerful anti-drone system, Kathimerini understands.

The new electronic system for dealing with drones will have more power and, therefore, a greater range to interfere in the communication of the drone with its operator.

Senior military sources told Kathimerini that the anti-drone system of the Hydra, which has been in the Red Sea since the beginning of March as part of the EU naval mission Aspides, has a range of approximately 5 nautical miles, which is the equivalent of the range of its 127-millimeter bow guns.

The Hydra has already used its guns to down one Houthi drone.

The deployment of the Psara will allow for the new system to be tested in practice. In theory, it can disorient a drone before it enters the range of the ship’s guns.

If this “soft kill” system is found to enhance the deterrence capabilities of the frigate, it will be installed in other navy vessels.

