FOREIGN POLICY

UN envoy returning to Cyprus for talks

UN envoy returning to Cyprus for talks
[AP]

The UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Cyprus, Angela Holguin Cuellar, is expected to visit the island on Tuesday for a new round of contacts.

This will be her third mission to Cyprus since she assumed office; the UN has announced she will stay until the 14th of May.

Cuellar is set to meet with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders on Wednesday, as well as with other parties.

Before the visit to Cyprus, Cuellar traveled to Brussels for meetings with European Union officials, as well as to other capitals.

The president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, has described the week ahead as “crucial” for the possible resumption of substantive negotiations for the settlement of the Cyprus issue. [English Edition of Kathimerini Cyprus]

 

Cyprus Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey
FOREIGN POLICY

Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey

Cyprus problem: Turkey insists on two states
NEWS

Cyprus problem: Turkey insists on two states

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute
NEWS

Maintaining calm relations in the ‘frozen’ Greek-Turkish dispute

In ethnically split Cyprus, buffer zone tensions persist after decades, a UN official says
NEWS

In ethnically split Cyprus, buffer zone tensions persist after decades, a UN official says

Cyprus takes center stage at Kathimerini’s Forum for Southeast Europe & East Med 
DIASPORA

Cyprus takes center stage at Kathimerini’s Forum for Southeast Europe & East Med 

Foreign minister to push for UN Security Council seat
NEWS

Foreign minister to push for UN Security Council seat