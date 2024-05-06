UN envoy returning to Cyprus for talks

The UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Cyprus, Angela Holguin Cuellar, is expected to visit the island on Tuesday for a new round of contacts.

This will be her third mission to Cyprus since she assumed office; the UN has announced she will stay until the 14th of May.

Cuellar is set to meet with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders on Wednesday, as well as with other parties.

Before the visit to Cyprus, Cuellar traveled to Brussels for meetings with European Union officials, as well as to other capitals.

The president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, has described the week ahead as “crucial” for the possible resumption of substantive negotiations for the settlement of the Cyprus issue. [English Edition of Kathimerini Cyprus]