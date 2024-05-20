PM Mitsotakis sends message to North Macedonia from Thessaloniki

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to North Macedonia from the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises’ conference, in Thessaloniki, on Monday.

Mitsotakis stated that, for North Macedonia, the “road towards Europe and progress” also passes through Greece and could be cut short. He also called the stance of the newly elected North Macedonian president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova “illegal and provocative.”

Furthermore the Greek PM stated that Greece should use the “authenticity and quality” of its Macedonian products and services to launch a commercial counteroffensive, to accompany its diplomatic response.

Recently, the newly elected North Macedonian president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova caused a diplomatic row between the two countries after referring to her country simply as “Macedonia” during her inauguration, in violation of Prespa agreement, signed in 2018 between Athens and Skopje.