Live webinar: Women in archaeology

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens will hold a special webinar on Monday at 8 p.m. on “Women in Greek Archaeology.”

Participants include a group of distinguished female archaeologists who will discuss their experiences as directors of excavations and surveys in Greece.

The discussion will be moderated by two current student fellows and topics will range from panelists’ experience of day-to-day workflow in the field to their participation in larger disciplinary debates.

The session will end with a look forward to the ways the field of archaeology can become more equitable in the future.