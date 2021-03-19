SOCIETY CLEAN SEAS

Ghost nets and other sea trash put to good use

ghost-nets-and-other-sea-trash-put-to-good-use
[Blue Cycle]

Seeking to ensure that old nets, ropes and other derelict fishing gear (DFG) doesn’t just end up in landfills, the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation launched the Blue Cycle recycling initiative in 2019 and hopes to see it in full swing once the Covid restrictions are lifted.

“It starts by collecting the material, then processing it and making products out of it,” says Suzanna Laskaridis, the initiative’s founder and director.

“We want Blue Cycle to become a profitable business and to demonstrate the potential of recycled plastic from fishing equipment,” she adds, saying that these products include pellets that are sold to plastics manufacturers, thread for 3D printers and even larger objects like furniture.

Working with other groups like Aegean Rebreath, fish farms, fishing equipment manufacturers and individual fishermen, Blue Cycle has collected 260 tons of DFG since it started in 2019.

“Of that, some 10 tons has been recycled because we are working at just one-tenth of our potential as a result of the coronavirus,” says Laskaridis.

Environment Initiative
READ MORE
nine-chefs-throw-weight-behind-eu-s-sustainable-fishing-initiative0
SOCIETY

Nine chefs throw weight behind EU’s sustainable fishing initiative

competition-to-replace-use-of-plastics0
SOCIETY

Competition to replace use of plastics

kudos-for-greek-green-projects0
SOCIETY

Kudos for Greek green projects

astypalea-island-opting-for-electric-vehicles0
SOCIETY

Astypalea island opting for electric vehicles

champion-diver-joins-battle-for-clean-seas-with-her-own-ngo0
SOCIETY

Champion diver joins battle for clean seas with her own NGO

recycling-being-boosted-on-holiday-island-of-santorini0
SOCIETY

Recycling being boosted on holiday island of Santorini