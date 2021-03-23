canadian-embassy-launches-campaign-to-celebrate-bicentennial

On the occasion of Greece’s bicentennial, the Canadian Embassy is launching a campaign highlighting dynamic people-to-people ties and the fundamental values shared between the two countries.

The campaign will run under the #GrèceCanadaGreece2021 hashtag.

On March 24, the eve of Greece’s Independence Day, the embassy will be illuminated in blue and white and the Canada-Greece friendship logo, created for this occasion, will be projected on the building.

The embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Walter Bernyck will be live-streaming the illumination of the Chancery on Facebook at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, important landmarks will be illuminated in the colours of Greece across Canada, including the “Toronto” sign, Vancouver City Hall, the CN Tower in Toronto, Niagara Falls, and the High Level Bridge in Edmonton.

On March 31, Canada’s former ambassador to Greece Robert Peck will host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a live conversation on his vision for Greece, economic recovery, bilateral relations and the diaspora.

For more information about the #CanadaGreece2021 campaign you can visit Canada’s Embassy on Facebook @CanadainGreece and Twitter @CanadaGreece.