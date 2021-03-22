Democrats Abroad Greece Women’s Caucus will hold an online conversation on March 31 at 8 p.m. via Zoom for the Women’s Web March: Sexual Harassment, Violence Against Women and the Pandemic.

This event, now celebrating its 5th anniversary, gives each attendee the opportunity to take action on the most pertinent female issues through the expertise of three women hailing from different fields: law, politics and the arts.

Maria Alvanou, Criminoligist, Director Eugenia Arsenis and Political Scientist Zefi Dimadama discuss sexual harassment and violence against women during the pandemic.

The discussion will focus on #MeToo – what it is and what it is not; the reality of living in lockdown and the cultural barriers to call out and overcome sexual harassment and violence against women.

