State-of-the-art aircraft donated to bolster emergency services

Two Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft have been donated to the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the capacity and efficiency of its air ambulance services.

The donation follows the delivery last month of two AgustaWestland AW109 Trekker helicopters.

This $18 million grant is part of the SNF’s $500 million-plus Health Initiative and aims to help ensure prompt, safe air transport for sick and injured patients from remote areas of Greece to central treatment locations across the country and Europe.

According to SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos, the goal is “to help reach those who might otherwise be excluded from access to healthcare and give peace of mind to people in Greece who live in areas far from critical health services.”

