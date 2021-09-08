SOCIETY

Acropolis Museum organizing special tours for refugees, migrants




Celebrating European Heritage Days, the Acropolis Museum will be hosting tours of its splendid exhibitions for the residents of refugee and migrant centers and facilities from September 24 to 26.

Institutions interested in signing up for the tours should do so now, as space is limited due to the Covid restrictions.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 17, and groups will be signed up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interest can be expressed via email at [email protected] or by phone on 210.900.0900, extension 414.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.900.0900

