SOCIETY

Puppet makes cross-Europe trek to support child refugees

puppet-makes-cross-europe-trek-to-support-child-refugees
[Reuters]

A 3.5-metre (11.5 ft)-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl arrived in Geneva on Tuesday as part of an 8,000-km (4,970-mile) walk across Europe to raise awareness of the plight of young refugees.

“Little Amal” – which means ‘hope’ in Arabic – started her journey on July 27 in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the Syrian border. After her stop in Geneva, she will continue toward her last stop in the northern English city of Manchester.

The puppet depicts a nine-year-old refugee girl in search of safety and her mother, who never returned from her attempt to find food. The Handspring Puppet Company created her as part of an effort to raise awareness about the plight of unaccompanied refugee children.

Four puppeteers bring Amal to life, including one inside her frame walking on stilts who also operates a complex system of strings that control the puppet’s facial expressions. There are also puppeteers operating each arm, and one supporting her back.

“We are artists, so we create emotion, empathy, to try and make things change,” said Claire Bejanin, who produced the puppet’s walk in France, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium.

“We call on children from all over world to write letters for children like Amal and that we will bring to the European Parliament,” she added. “We use the tools we have, which are images, beauty, art and different communities.”

It was a sobering moment for nine-year-old Alicia Minardi, who was visiting the protest site outside the U.N. European headquarters with her school class.

“I’m happy and sad. Happy because for me and my classmates, everything is great, but I’m sad because there are a lot of children for whom it’s very hard to live like this,” she said. [Reuters]

Migration
READ MORE
all-athletes-in-refugee-team-to-join-opening-ceremony
SOCIETY

All athletes in refugee team to join opening ceremony

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who lost his leg during the war in Syria, dives during training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, in Athens, June 30. Ibrahim al-Hussein will be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as the International Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
SOCIETY

Syrian refugee swimmer makes his mark at the Paralympics

[Reuters]
SOCIETY

Feeling abandoned by Europe, Greece hardens migration policy

Abdul Salam Al Khawien, 37, right, and his wife Kariman, 32, left, pose with their children for a family photo, at their apartment in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, May 1, 2021. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
SOCIETY

Syrian family reunited, against the odds, in Greece

[Nick Wall]
SOCIETY

Giant refugee puppet prepares for long walk

A cuddly toy is placed on the grave of a five-year boy from Afghanistan, at Iraion village, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, on February. 22. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Migrant father charged with son’s death on journey to Greece