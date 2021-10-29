vartholomaios-receives-honorary-degree-of-doctor-of-laws-from-university-of-notre-dame

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios received the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws from the University of Notre Dame Thursday at an academic convocation held on campus at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Vartholomaios also delivered an address on environmental stewardship, noting that “religion must function and serve in connection with – and never in isolation from – science.”

The convocation included a performance by the Archdiocesan Byzantine Choir, titled “Creation: From Adam to Salvation” and led by Archon Music Instructor Georgios Theodoridis.