Refugee Week kicks off with workshops, cultural events

A series of special events will mark Refugee Week Greece from June 20-26, in an extended version of World Refugee Day.

An initiative of the Athens Comics Library, in cooperation with UK-based organization Counterpoints Arts and the support of the Comic Relief Across Borders program, this is the first time the event takes place in Greece.

Comprising workshops, lectures, cultural events and stand-up comedy shows, Refugee Week Greece will take place in Athens, the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, on Crete and elsewhere.

