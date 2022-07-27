Renowned psychiatrist Matthew Josafat dies

Matthew Josafat, one of Greece’s most renowned psychiatrists, has died at 85. He had suffered health problems for several years.

Born in Katerini in northern Greece in 1937, Josafat graduated from Athens Medical University in 1963 and became a neurologist-psychologist in 1967. He continued his studies in London where he lived for 15 years. He taught at London University and Towistock Center and became manager at the National Health System.

After returning to Greece, he became Director of the Children’s Psychiatric Hospital of Attica. He was founder and president of the Hellenic Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and is the author of numerous books and articles.

“Matthew Josafat is no longer with us. However, his spirit and his words and his impact on thousands of people will always remain,” said a post on his social media page.