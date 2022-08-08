28 lighthouses to open for the public on August 21
Some 28 lighthouses across the country will be open to the public on Sunday, August 21, in celebration of International Lighthouse Day 2022, the Greek Navy said on Saturday.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people will have the opportunity to learn about the contribution of lighthouses to navigational safety and their significance as cultural heritage.
International Lighthouse Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in the month of August.
These are the locations of the lighthouses:
1. Agios Nikolaos – Kea island
2. Akrotiri – Santorini island
3. Arkitsa – Fthiotis
4. Mudari – Kithira island
5. Vrysaki – Lavrio
6. Fiscardo – Kefalonia island
7. Gourouni – Skopelos island
8. Drepano – Chania, in island of Crete
9. Kastri – Othoni island
10. Keri – Zakynthos island
11. Skinari – Zakynthos island
12. Kranai – Gythio
13. Megalo Embolo – Thessaloniki
14. Melagavi – Loutraki
15. Plaka – Lemnos island
16. Koraka – Paros island
17. Kokinopoulou – Psara island
18. Port of Alexandroupolis
19. Tenaro – Laconia
20. Koprena – Arta
21. Kaki Kefali – Chalkida
22. Monemvasia – Laconia
23. Lakkas – Paxi island
24. Vasilina – Evia island
25. Pappa – Ikaria island
26. Spathi – Serifos island
27. Doukato – Lefkada island
28. Katakolo – Ilia
[AMNA]