28 lighthouses to open for the public on August 21

Some 28 lighthouses across the country will be open to the public on Sunday, August 21, in celebration of International Lighthouse Day 2022, the Greek Navy said on Saturday.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people will have the opportunity to learn about the contribution of lighthouses to navigational safety and their significance as cultural heritage.

International Lighthouse Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in the month of August.

These are the locations of the lighthouses:

1. Agios Nikolaos – Kea island

2. Akrotiri – Santorini island

3. Arkitsa – Fthiotis

4. Mudari – Kithira island

5. Vrysaki – Lavrio

6. Fiscardo – Kefalonia island

7. Gourouni – Skopelos island

8. Drepano – Chania, in island of Crete

9. Kastri – Othoni island

10. Keri – Zakynthos island

11. Skinari – Zakynthos island

12. Kranai – Gythio

13. Megalo Embolo – Thessaloniki

14. Melagavi – Loutraki

15. Plaka – Lemnos island

16. Koraka – Paros island

17. Kokinopoulou – Psara island

18. Port of Alexandroupolis

19. Tenaro – Laconia

20. Koprena – Arta

21. Kaki Kefali – Chalkida

22. Monemvasia – Laconia

23. Lakkas – Paxi island

24. Vasilina – Evia island

25. Pappa – Ikaria island

26. Spathi – Serifos island

27. Doukato – Lefkada island

28. Katakolo – Ilia

[AMNA]