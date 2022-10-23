Abuse of 12-yr-old tip of the iceberg, says expert

With the country still in shock over the case of the 12-year-old Athens girl who was raped and forced into prostitution, the director of the Eliza society for the prevention of cruelty to children says that nine out of 10 rape cases occur in the home.

“If one classroom has 25 children, five of them, statistically, have been sexually abused. This is the number of child abuse incidents since 2012 in Greece,” Vana Marketaki told Kathimerini.

“Sexual abuse happens in the family environment, or by relatives or friends, so only people outside the home can raise awareness and lend a helping hand,” she stressed.

Every citizen should be informed about all types of violence, she stressed, insisting that sex education should be compulsory from the ages of 4 to 18.

“With children there is no such thing as ‘consent,’ it’s always abuse. When you’re informed as an adult, you’re better positioned. As a child, you’re better fortified,” she stated.