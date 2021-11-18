Exhibition on violence against women opens Nov. 25

The international exhibition ‘She’s Gone-(For An Empty Shirt)’ will be inaugurated at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation (MCF) on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In Athens, the touring exhibition is co-organized by the Israeli Embassy in Greece and MCF.

The exhibition was first launched in Israel, and it aims to air a strong message against gender-based violence and homicide committed by spouses, partners and other family members, the Israeli embassy said in an announcement.

Clothes worn by women who were victims of gender-based fatal violence are shown in the exhibition, and each garment is tagged wtih the victim’s name, as well as the date of the crime, some basic details of how each person was killed, and court rulings against offenders — where available.

The audio segment of the exhibition features lullabies sung by women in various languages, including Hebrew, Arabic, Amharic, Russian, Persian, Romanian, Moroccan Arabic, German and Greek.

After its evening inauguration in November 25, which will be preceded by a conference on the issue at MCF, the exhibition will be open to the public from November 26 through December 14, and entrance is free of charge, Monday through Sunday, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“She’s Gone-(For An Empty Shirt)” was created by activist against gender-based violence and filmmaker Keren Goldstein and designer Adi Levy.

