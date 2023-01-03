SOCIETY

A year of weather extremes

[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]

In its annual report, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service noted that 2022 was among the warmest years on record, due mainly to an extended heatwave in July and record-high temperatures in December, but also saw unusual levels of snowfall last January, during the storm dubbed Elpida.

The good weather continues on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine around the country and temperatures remaining high for the season.

In central Athens, temperatures will range from 8 to 16 degrees Celsius. 

Weather Environment

