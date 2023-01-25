SOCIETY

Scholarships for refugees

Scholarships for refugees

The US Embassy in Athens is partnering with The American College of Greece on the Education Unites 2023 program, offering fully funded scholarships to at-risk refugee, migrant and displaced students with financial needs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at Deree.

Through a $100,000 grant from the US Embassy and a matching financial contribution from The American College of Greece, more than 40 refugee, migrant and displaced students, including 20 Ukrainians, are starting their undergraduate and graduate classes this month. 

The scholarships are offered to the students for the 2023 spring and fall semesters, as well as the summer term. 

Education Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kids from 94 countries in Greece
SOCIETY

Kids from 94 countries in Greece

Foreign pupils make up 2% of school student body
NEWS

Foreign pupils make up 2% of school student body

An educational opportunity for three young refugees
SOCIETY

An educational opportunity for three young refugees

Harvard is coming to Athens
SOCIETY

Harvard is coming to Athens

Greece a magnet for US students
SOCIETY

Greece a magnet for US students

‘Teach fewer things in greater depth,’ says OECD education adviser on Greek school system
ANDREAS SCHLEICHER

‘Teach fewer things in greater depth,’ says OECD education adviser on Greek school system