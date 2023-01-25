Scholarships for refugees

The US Embassy in Athens is partnering with The American College of Greece on the Education Unites 2023 program, offering fully funded scholarships to at-risk refugee, migrant and displaced students with financial needs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at Deree.

Through a $100,000 grant from the US Embassy and a matching financial contribution from The American College of Greece, more than 40 refugee, migrant and displaced students, including 20 Ukrainians, are starting their undergraduate and graduate classes this month.

The scholarships are offered to the students for the 2023 spring and fall semesters, as well as the summer term.