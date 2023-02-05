Modiano Market tours every Tuesday until March 7

The recently renovated Modiano Market in downtown Thessaloniki is organizing free guided tours of the historic emporium every Tuesday, until March 7, in cooperation with ThessalonikiWalkingTours.

Among other things, visitors will learn how the market emerged at the end of the 1920s from the devastating fire of 1917 and the ruins of the old synagogues, but also about the northern port city’s rich culinary history and culture.

The food market reopened in December 2022, following a radical overhaul after being condemned as structurally unsound in 2017. It was designed by Rena Sakellaridou and Morpho Papanikolaou from the architectural firm Sparch, who worked with restoration specialist Cleopatra Theologidou, civil engineer Athanasios Kontizas and lighting designer Eleftheria Deko.

The market first opened in 1925 and is now being relaunched as a “culinary destination,” featuring 117 stores and food stalls.