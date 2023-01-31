SOCIETY

Olympus eyes UNESCO list

Olympus eyes UNESCO list
[InTime News]

Greece has submitted the nomination file of Mount Olympus for inclusion in UNESCO’s list of World Cultural and Natural Heritage Sites. 

“Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in our country, is linked to ancient mythology, to Homer, to the history of Greece throughout the centuries. The home of the gods is one of the strongest Greek brand names,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Mount Olympus is Greece’s highest mountain with an altitude of 2,918 meters. In 1981 it was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and in 2021 it was declared a national park by presidential decree.

UNESCO is expected to issue a final decision by September. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fireplaces in overdrive during the festive season
SOCIETY

Fireplaces in overdrive during the festive season

Evia looking ahead to a greener future
SOCIETY

Evia looking ahead to a greener future

A year of weather extremes
SOCIETY

A year of weather extremes

Dolphins ‘dumbing down’ language to adapt to din
SOCIETY

Dolphins ‘dumbing down’ language to adapt to din

Air pollution costing lives in EU, conference warns
SOCIETY

Air pollution costing lives in EU, conference warns

Plan to save trees as beetle devours Athens’ mulberries
SOCIETY

Plan to save trees as beetle devours Athens’ mulberries