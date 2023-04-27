Annual Kifissia flower show opens on Thursday

The annual flower show in Athens’ northern leafy suburb of Kifissia is opening on Thursday with a focus on Greek gardens.

More than 2,000 species of Greek and foreign flora will be on display in 86 elegant stands in the Dimitris Zomopoulos Park until May 14th. The public will have an opportunity to see eight proposals for gardens and landscape management that take a sustainable approach, highlighting Greece’s rich biodiversity and emphasizing endemic, rare and endangered plant species through the eyes of experienced Greek professionals in the fields of agriculture and landscape architecture.

The show also includes educational programs for children and a rich cultural program. An official opening ceremony will take place on Friday, while Sunday will feature a presentation of wild mushrooms and how to collect them, which will be followed by shadow-puppet theatre in the afternoon.

On May 1, the annual old car rally will be held in the center of Kifissia, starting from Eleon square.