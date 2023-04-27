SOCIETY

Annual Kifissia flower show opens on Thursday

Annual Kifissia flower show opens on Thursday

The annual flower show in Athens’ northern leafy suburb of Kifissia is opening on Thursday with a focus on Greek gardens. 

More than 2,000 species of Greek and foreign flora will be on display in 86 elegant stands in the Dimitris Zomopoulos Park until May 14th. The public will have an opportunity to see eight proposals for gardens and landscape management that take a sustainable approach, highlighting Greece’s rich biodiversity and emphasizing endemic, rare and endangered plant species through the eyes of experienced Greek professionals in the fields of agriculture and landscape architecture. 

The show also includes educational programs for children and a rich cultural program. An official opening ceremony will take place on Friday, while Sunday will feature a presentation of wild mushrooms and how to collect them, which will be followed by shadow-puppet theatre in the afternoon. 

On May 1, the annual old car rally will be held in the center of Kifissia, starting from Eleon square.

Nature Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
SOCIETY

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk

The cost of doing everything right in Greece
SOCIETY

The cost of doing everything right in Greece

Greece and Europe’s population set to shrink
NEWS

Greece and Europe’s population set to shrink

Teens still reading books in age of social media
CULTURE

Teens still reading books in age of social media

Labor Ministry issues circular on new parental and caregiver leaves
NEWS

Labor Ministry issues circular on new parental and caregiver leaves

NBA to found Basketball School in Costa Navarino
SOCIETY

NBA to found Basketball School in Costa Navarino