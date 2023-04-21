Labor Ministry issues circular on new parental and caregiver leaves

The Greek Labor Ministry has issued a circular regarding new parental and caregiver leaves, which came into effect recently. Fathers’ paternity leave has increased from two to 14 days, which can be taken continuously or intermittently until the baby turns one month old. Two of the days can be granted even before the expected due date.

Paternity leave is mandatory for employers to grant and does not depend on previous employment or the marital or family status of the employee. In the case of adoption or foster care of children up to eight years old, paternity leave is granted from the child’s placement in the family.

The measure applies to fathers whose children were born on June 19, 2021, and onwards, as the law was published in the official government gazette at that time.

A four-month parental leave is also provided, which can be taken continuously or intermittently, and is available to both parents. The Greek Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) provides a benefit during the first two months, equal to the minimum wage, subject to the condition that the parents work for the same employer for one year.

The circular also includes a leave without pay to cover significant needs of relatives or other household members due to serious health reasons. The employee must have worked for the same employer for at least six months to be eligible.

If an employee requests any of the aforementioned leaves and their employer terminates their employment as a result, it is illegal. However, this must be proven in a court of law.