Identifying shipwreck victims no easy task

Ahmed Mustafa, an Egyptian living in Milan for the past 12 years, shows a photo of his nephew Karim on his cellphone. Mustafa traveled to Greece last Sunday, hoping to find news about the missing 16-year-old, whose name has come up on a list of the passengers of the fishing trawler that sank off Greece on June 14. Mustafa said traffickers entice kids of Karim’s age, selling the prospect of a good life in Europe.

The Disaster Victims Identification Unit has undertaken the difficult task of identifying the 82 retrieved victims of the shipwreck of a fishing trawler in international waters off southwestern Greece.

According to survivors, there were at least 700 passengers on the trawler, all migrants with the exception of a reported 15 working for human traffickers. This means that there are over 500 people unaccounted for and, in many cases, the presence of people on the doomed ship is only surmised, not documented.

The unit, set up in 2018 to deal with victims of disasters exceeding 30 deaths, has a permanent staff of 20, mostly police officers. It has been augmented by several experts, such as forensic anthropologists and psychologists, the latter to deal with the families of the victims, documented or presumed.

For identification purposes, the unit relies on fingerprints, dental records and DNA samples; visual identification, even by close relatives, can be unreliable.