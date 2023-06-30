Taiji touches base in Athens

China’s prestigious Shanghai Qigong Research Institute has partnered with the EastWest MEcenter in Greece to build a “Taiji Health Base” in Athens, it announced on Thursday.

The Shanghai institute and the Athens-based company formally established a collaborative agreement for the creation of the base that will bring Greeks closer to the physical and spiritual welfare that traditional Chinese medicine has offered people for over a millennium.

This base, symbolized by the traditional Chinese culture of “Taiji,” aims to promote the health concept of physiological and psychological well-being, as well as social adaptability advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Guided by the principles of “Taiji Health,” the base will introduce traditional Chinese medicine techniques for health preservation, such as Daoyin, Tuina, dietary therapy, herbal cuisine and psychological adjustment. Its purpose is to benefit a greater number of people in Greece.

The agreement between the two sides was formalized on Thursday in Athens, in the presence of the Chinese ambassador in Athens and the Greek ambassador in Beijing, at the presentation of a new series of eight books on Qigong – a series that is the joint effort of the institute and Greek publishing house Kastaniotis.

“Health is not just about avoiding disease or disability, but also about the restoration of mental and physical balance,” noted Li Jie, the institute’s director, at the event for the presentation of the “Classical and Traditional Promotion of Health in China” publication of eight volumes that are available in Greek by Kastaniotis.