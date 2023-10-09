SOCIETY

Child obesity is a family affair, expert stresses

Parents hold the key to tackling childhood obesity, an expert who spent seven years advising the Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital on the issue and now works with the Mitera maternity clinic tells Kathimerini, as research shows that many parents seem to have a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to their children’s weight. 

“Many parents do not recognize that their children, regardless of age, have a weight problem,” says Dr Anna Papageorgiou, echoing a study by the diaNEOsis nonprofit research organization, which found that 88% of parents with overweight children and 55.8% of those with obese children believe their weight is normal.

“Parents can either be a positive or a negative role model,” adds the clinical nutritionist and dietician who heads the Evrostia program for promoting a healthier way of life, stressing the importance of acknowledging the problem, taking steps to tackle it and setting a good example.

“We often get parents who are overweight and consider themselves a ‘lost cause’ but want help only for their children, ignoring how important their own stance is,” she says, indicating that the entire family needs to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

