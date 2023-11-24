An international conference on the future of Greece

Komvos President Angelos Chaniotis is a professor of ancient history at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. [Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton]

Komvos – Networks of Global Hellenism will host its first conference on Saturday, titled “Greece and the International Perspective – Proposals for Action,” which will bring together leading figures to discuss the future of the country and to strengthen the bonds between Greece and its expatriates, while helping to provide a reinforced international outlook for the country.

The conference will be held at the Megaron Karatza in central Athens (82 Aiolou) from 5 to 8.15 p.m. local time and those unable to attend will be able to view the event online.

The conference will also provide the president of Komvos, Professor Angelos Chaniotis, an opportunity to present the network, its goals, and its achievements.

Speakers include the rector of Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, Christina Koulouri, the director of programs and institutional fundraising at ActionAid Hellas, Makis Drakopoulos, professor of macroeconomics and finance at Goethe University Frankfurt Michael Haliassos, managing director and head of strategy and consulting at Accenture Greece Fotis Panagiotopoulos, and Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas.

The conference will be divided into three main panels, with the first focusing on science and Greece’s global network of leading academics and professionals. The second panel will focus on ways to empower Greek households to take sound economic decisions, while the third will focus on the past and future of the framework of the health and biotech sectors in Greece.

Additionally, there will also be a presentation on the future initiatives of the organization in relation to the Greek shipping industry.

The aim of Komvos is to create ad hoc networks of global Hellenism and to foster their collaboration with national, European and regional networks with the goal of promoting the international standing and influence of Hellenism.

The group was founded by 108 Greek scientists, academics, businessmen, bankers and executives from around the globe with the goal of submitting innovative proposals on specific projects in critical sectors for the country, including shipping, culture, education, health, the environment and others.

